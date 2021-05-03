MRB activates April 2021 IPG for Sabah, Sarawak smallholders

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): The Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) has activated the April 2021 Rubber Production Incentive (IPG) for smallholders in Sabah and Sarawak.

MRB said activated IPG payment in Sabah is 15 sen per kilogramme (kg) and 10 sen per kg for Sarawak.

“Smallholders can make their IPG claims based on April 2021 production starting from May 1 until May 31, 2021,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the average farm-level rubber price in April 2021 for cuplump in the peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak stood at RM2.70, RM2.35 dan RM2.40 per kg, respectively.

Starting from January 2019, the IPG will be activated if the average monthly price of Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (SMR 20) free on board-grade rubber is at RM6.10 per kg or the farm-gate price is RM2.50 per kg or below. – Bernama