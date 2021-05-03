PKR National Congress on June 5 & 6

PETALING JAYA (May 3): The 15th Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) National Congress will be held on June 5 and 6 at the Raja Muda Musa Hall, Section 7, Shah Alam, Selangor.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the congress this time with the theme ‘Pentas Rakyat’ would be held in hybrid form to comply with Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council and the Registrar of Societies.

“The Youth and Women’s wings will hold their National Congress simultaneously on June 5 while the main congress will be on June 6.

“Keadilan expects only about 1,000 delegates to be physically present, from 152 branches nationwide except Sabah and Sarawak as they will follow the congress online through the Zoom application,” he told a press conference here today.

Saifuddin said the congress this time would focus on the party president’s policy speech which would be held on June 5 in the evening and followed by a debate and winding-up session the next day.

“The debate will touch on one motion, namely the President’s policy speech where debaters and state delegates will discuss it in terms of politics, economy, health and the people.

“We are aware that the Covid-19 pandemic has a direct impact on the people in terms of economy and health, therefore the congress will focus more on these two topics in addition to political issues,” he said.

He added that the congress this time will not invite foreign delegates as before, instead invitations will only be made to DAP and Amanah leaders.

He also assured that there would be no untoward incidents during the course of the National Congress this time like what had happened before, after looking at the course of the Division Annual General Meetings which ended well.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the party election would not be held this year and it would be postponed for a period not exceeding 18 months.

“There is a provision in the party’s constitution that allows the election to be postponed by no more than 18 months … it is due in December this year, but applying the 18-month period, it must be held no later than June 2023,” he said. – Bernama