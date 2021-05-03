Sarawak records third highest daily new Covid-19 cases in country with 356

KUCHING (May 3): Sarawak today recorded the third highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the country with 356 cases, trailing behind Selangor and Kelantan.

In his Facebook page daily updates, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah informed that Selangor continues to top the chart with 637 new cases, followed by Kelantan with 401.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today were Johor (205), Kuala Lumpur (200), Penang (194), Kedah (103), Negeri Sembilan (97), Melaka (95), Perak (59), Sabah (57), Pahang (55), Terengganu (38) and Putrajaya (3).

Labuan and Perlis did not record any new cases for the day.

Altogether, Dr Noor Hisham said the country had reported 2,500 new cases, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 417,512.

He also informed that there are nine new clusters for the day, making it a total of 398 currently-active clusters in the country.