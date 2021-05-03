SDMC: Sungai Mupong, Tanjung Genting Clusters in Meradong end today

KUCHING (May 3): The State Health Department has declared the end of two Covid-19 clusters in the state, namely the Sungai Mupong Cluster and Tanjung Genting Cluster in Meradong.

“This is after the clusters did not record new cases in the last 28 days,” said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

It said that the number of clusters that are still active in the state is 76.

“Today, a total of 14 clusters have recorded 62 new cases,” it said.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Sungai Kawi Cluster in Meradong; Abak Bon Cluster in Subis; Sungai Duan Cluster in Mukah; Sungai Rian Cluster in Meradong; Sungai Lemayong Cluster in Meradong; Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit; Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu Cluster in Sebauh; Ulu Strass Cluster in Meradong; Sains Bakam Cluster in Miri; Jalan Agama Cluster in Miri; Nanga Tajam Cluster in Selangau; Sungai Nirai Cluster in Selangau; Sungai Tengah Cluster in Bau; and Sebujok Cluster in Sri Aman.

Another 62 clusters did not record an increase in cases for the day, it added.