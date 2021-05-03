SDMC: Three more longhouses under EMCO as lockdown extended for three others

KUCHING (May 3): Three longhouses have been placed under the Covid-19 Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that Rh Ukam in Nanga Engkamop, Julau, and Rh Sibat in Penurin, Betong will undergo EMCO for two weeks; while Rh Robert in Ulu Paoh, Sarikei, will only be affected by the order from May 5 to 11.

SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update that the EMCO at Rh Ukam had commenced since May 1 and will end on May 14, while Rh Sibat will start tomorrow until May 17.

The committee also said that it has extended the EMCO for another three longhouses.

“The EMCO for Rh Mut, Nanga Maong in Sungai Mujok, Julau and Rh Malong, Sungai Melaban, in Sare, Sarikei have been extended for another one week from May 3 to 9 and May 4 to 10 respectively.

“Rh Nyawin, Sg Rian in Bintangor, Meradong, however, will have its EMCO extended for another two weeks starting tomorrow (May 4) until May 17,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police had issued a total of 61 compounds, consisting of 21 in Bintulu, Kuching (20), Miri (18) and Padawan (2) for Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations.

It said 21 compounds were issued to people who were outside their residence without a reasonable reason during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), 12 for cockfighting, seven each for going to business premises beyond the closing time and illegal activities in entertainment centres, four for failure to wear face masks, two for failure to observe physical distancing and one for not using MySejahtera.

Since March 18, 2020, the total number of compounds that have been issued until today were 6,194 compounds.

The committee also said that the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued eight compounds through the Dalat and Mukah District Council and two through Miri City Council for SOP violations such as incomplete record book entries; no physical distancing and not wearing face masks.

The local authorities have issued a total of 166 compounds since Feb 1, 2021.