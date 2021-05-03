Unfulfilled promises may come back to bite DAP in next state polls — SUPP man

KUCHING (May 3): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) would be in for a rude awakening in the next state election over its dismal performance and unfulfilled promises to the people, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok.

“We see DAP experiencing a big loss in Sarawak due to its broken promises, abysmal attitude while in power, and current behaviour of continuing with the ‘old habits of lying and finger-pointing’ for cheap political publicity,” said the SUPP man in a statement yesterday.

Sim said when DAP was part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led federal government that lasted for 22 months, it had failed to fulfil their promises including the 20 per cent oil and gas (O&G) royalties, the national recognition for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), and the return of autonomous rights as enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Sim claimed that DAP gained its support and votes by keeping their voters dissatisfied and angry against the government of the day, and it was not in its interest to see voters’ problems solved.

“So, it’s not in their (DAP) interest to see their voters’ problems and complaints resolved by anyone – let alone themselves – because they believe this strategy of keeping people angry would also keep them popular.”

Sim also remarked areas under the care of the state’s present ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), had been better-managed than those under DAP.

“Most developments received in DAP-held constituencies are by default, because GPS still provide services to these areas, despite not getting the votes.”

Sim said there were much more developments and investments, as well as many job opportunities, created in the areas that supported GPS because their elected representatives from the ruling coalition understood that the voters would expect good governance.

“We urge the DAP in Sarawak to take lessons from Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, Dr Tan Seng Giaw and currently, even Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu – the opposition YBs (elected representatives) who effectively serve the people by regularly engaging with the local authorities and federal government agencies.”

Sim said in Sarawak, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) had even given the opposition YBs a space in the Assembly building – complete with support staff – that they could use as offices to reach out to all the government agencies, be they state of federal.

“Despite this, the DAP in Sarawak still uses their own letterheads – even worse, using their private law firms as the platforms to reach out, with a hostile attitude.

“Instead of bringing the aggrieved party closer to solutions, they actually aggravate the situation with vicious and aggressive mannerisms that make the authorities take a very defensive, and at times dismissive, attitude,” said Sim.