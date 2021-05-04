89 new cases, new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A new cluster and 89 new cases were recorded in Sabah today (May 4).

The new cluster, Kluster Pantai Manis, was detected in Papar involving a religious school which contributed 14 to Papar’s 17 cases,

State government Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Masidi Manjun disclosed this in his Twitter account.

“A new cluster (Pantai Manis) in Papar involving a religious school contributed 14 to Papar’s 17 cases.

“Existing clusters in Kalabakan and Tawau registered 18 and 23 cases respectively; Kota Kinabalu nine, Kunak seven, Lahad Datu six. Zero cases in 17 districts. Sabah total 89,” he said.