89 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A new cluster and 89 new cases were recorded in Sabah on Tuesday (May 4).

Two deaths were recorded in Tawau (1) and Kalabakan (1).

The new cluster, Kluster D Kuala, was detected in Pantai Manis Papar involving a religious school which contributed 14 to Papar’s 17 cases, State government Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Masidi Manjun said in a statement.

“A new cluster in Papar involving a religious school contributed 14 to Papar’s 17 cases.

“Existing clusters in Kalabakan and Tawau registered 18 and 23 cases respectively; Kota Kinabalu nine, Kunak seven, Lahad Datu six. Zero cases in 17 districts. Sabah total 89,” he said.

As of yesterday, Sabah recorded a cumulative of 58,461 cases.