Baby girl dies after falling from third floor of apartment building

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): The case of a baby girl, who was believed to have fallen out of the window of a residence at Sri Aman Apartments, Jalan Aman Putra on Monday, has been classified as a sudden death.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said in a statement that the victim’s autopsy conducted by the Selayang Hospital forensics unit found that her death was caused by severe injuries to the head due to a fall from a high place.

He said an inspection of the victim’s house on the third floor did not reveal any criminal elements in the case.

“The 11-month-old baby was believed to be playing with her sister, two brothers and three cousins, aged from two to 14 years, on a bed by the window before she fell (to her death) at around 2pm,” he said in the statement on Monday night.

He said it was likely that the victim fell while playing as the window did not have an iron grille and the bed was placed in the centre of the window without any obstacles.

Beh said the victim was brought to Selayang Hospital and was confirmed dead at the Emergency Unit by a medical officer. — Bernama