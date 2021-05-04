Bintulu supermarket issued compound for violating SOPs

BINTULU (May 4): A supermarket at Jalan Tun Hussein Onn was issued a compound on Monday for violating Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said a police team led by ASP Mohd Sani Junid had carried out SOP compliance monitoring around the J5 area.

He said the supermarket was issued with a compound under Regulation 19 (1) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Local Infected Areas)(Movement Control) (No. 4) 2021.

Zulkipli said during the monitoring and inspection, the police found the supermarket failed to provide registration facilities in the premises.

“The premises also did not write any notice about the maximum limit of customers and this clearly violates the existing SOPs,” he said.

Zulkipli stressed the police are committed to carrying out daily SOP monitoring.

He added this is to ensure the public and business community strictly adhere to the existing SOPs in the effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.