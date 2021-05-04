Carrey crowned Penampang Unduk Ngadau

PENAMPANG: Carrey Evanne Kim Lee, 24, defeated 10 other contestants to be crowned the Unduk Ngadau Borderless queen for the district here recently.

She will be representing the district for the finals to be held at the end of the month at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) near here.

Carrey brought home a crown, a trophy and sash as well as cash prize.

First runner-up, Dorna Mayna Michael, 22, from Kampung Nabangkung near here would also be contesting in the same upcoming state level competition. However, she would be representing Kapayan in the contest.

The third prize went to Carolyn Tony from Kampung Buit Hill.