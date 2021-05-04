Covid-19: 2 new clusters declared in Tebedu, Betong

KUCHING (May 4): Two new Covid-19 clusters, dubbed the Mongkos Cluster and Bungey Cluster, have been declared in the districts of Tebedu and Betong respectively, said State Disaster Management Committee.

In a statement, the committee said Mongkos Cluster was a new community cluster detected at Kampung Mongkos in Tebedu district.

“The index case was a 49-year-old man who was tested positive after a symptomatic screening at a health clinic in Kuching district on April 16 and the result came back positive on April 17.”

The committee said the index case, who worked as a chef at a restaurant in Vivacity Mall, was infected from the community in Kuching and his family and community at Kampung Mongkos were infected after he returned to the village.

“The virus spread of the cluster also involved a primary school in Tebedu district and a secondary school in Serian district.”

The committee said the contact tracing exercise conducted had detected an additional 13 positive cases, while 37 individuals tested negative and another 19 are still waiting for their laboratory results.

All 14 positive patients were admitted to the Serian Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatments.

As for the Bungey Cluster in Betong district, the committee said it was a community cluster that involved a village in Debak, Betong.

“The index case was detected positive via a symptomatic screening at a health clinic. The patient undertook the test on April 26 and the rT-PCR result came back positive on April 28. The patient was infected from the community.”

The committee said their contact tracing efforts had uncovered an additional 11 positive cases, while 392 individuals tested negative and 93 are still waiting for their laboratory results.

The index case has been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital and the remaining positive patients were admitted to Betong PKRC for further treatments and isolation.

In total, the committee said there were 78 active clusters in the state and 19 of them had reported 145 new cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases today included 49 from Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong, Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (2), Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah (2), Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu (4), Ulu Balingian Cluster in Selangau (1), Kampung Tengah Betong Cluster in Betong (1) and Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit (9).

Other clusters that recorded new cases were Melugu Cluster in Sri Aman with 26, Sungai Ranan Cluster in Kanowit (24), Sileng Dayak Cluster in Lundu (11), Pondok Cluster in Belaga (1), Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu Cluster in Sebauh (1), Nanga Tajam Cluster in Selangau (1), Long Jegan Cluster in Beluru (3), Batu 25 Cluster in Bintulu (3), Sungai Tengah Cluster in Bau (3), Sebujok Cluster in Sri Aman (1), Mongkos Cluster in Tebedu (1) and Bungey Cluster in Betong (2).