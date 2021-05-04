Covid-19: 620 new cases, 4 fatalities in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak today recorded four deaths from Covid-19 along with 620 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“A total of 64 per cent of today’s cases were detected in Bintulu District, Miri, Kapit, Sibu and Bukit Mabong,” it said.

The figures brought the total death toll in the state to 188, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 32,667 cases.

The 185th death involved a 57-year-old woman who was referred to Bintulu Hospital for suffering from breathing problems. The rT-PCR test was performed and she was found positive for Covid-19 on April 28. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on May 2. The case had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

The 186th death was a woman aged 78, who was referred to Bintulu Hospital for suffering from symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She was admitted following results of the RTK Antigen test and rT-PCR test that were positive on April 22. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on May 2. She had comorbidity of obesity.

The 187th death involved a 53-year-old woman who had been treated at Miri Hospital for having symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She was warded after rT-PCR test screening was positive on April 19. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on May 3. She had comorbidity of hypertension.

The 188th death was a woman aged 44 who had been admitted to Sibu Hospital for symptoms of cough, sore throat, lethargy and difficulty in breathing. The case was admitted after RTK Antigen and rT-PCR tests were found positive on April 20, 2021. Her condition deteriorated and she was confirmed dead on May 3. She had comorbidities of hypertension, heart disease and asthma.

As for new cases, SDMC said that the bulk of new cases was recorded in Bintulu with 128 cases, followed by Miri (82), Kapit (81), Sibu (55), Bukit Mabong (51), Kanowit (42), Sri Aman (27), Belaga (26), Kuching (18), Beluru (16), Lundu (12), Subis (12), Saratok (11), Tebedu (10), Song (7), Pakan (6), Sarikei (5), Sebauh (5), Tatau (4), Betong (4), Selangau (4), Bau (4), Mukah (3), Meradong (2), Dalat (2), Tanjung Manis (2), and Serian (1).

“Out of the 620 new cases reported, 53 have showed signs and experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening.

“A total of 557 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres,” it said.

From the new cases, 416 cases are results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, with only 17 who are symptomatic.

A total of 140 cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters and two are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 32 cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

Another 31 cases are from other screenings at healthcare centres, and two are symptomatic.

One imported case involves a returnee from other Malaysian state and is asymptomatic.

SDMC said that there were 364 cases of recovery and discharge for the day, bringing the total recoveries in the state to 26,152 or 80.06 per cent of total cases.

A total of 6,252 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various PKRC throughout the state, the committee added.

There were 620 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 45,823 to date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 599 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 7,789 individuals at 103 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 96,749.