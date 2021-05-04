Efforts to install Unifi broadband network along Puncak Borneo Road underway – MP

KUCHING (May 4): Efforts are being made to improve internet connectivity in areas along the Puncak Borneo Road with Unifi broadband network, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

In a statement yesterday, he said he had applied for the Unifi broadband network from Telekom Malaysia, which had now been installed and was ready for subscription by residents in surrounding areas from ​​Mile 14 to Mile 17 in the constituency.

He added the current Unifi broadband is accessible in Pulapol, Puncak Borneo Commercial Centre, Kpg Bratan Asah, Kpg Bratan, Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Service Centre and SK St George, Punau.

“At the moment they are still installing the Unifi cables from Mile 17 to Kpg Annah Rais,” he said.

The Puncak Borneo member of Parliament also said the installation of the federal-funded telecommunication towers in Puncak Borneo would take off soon, and all telco towers that had been approved under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) last year had been tendered out and works to erect these towers will start any time this year.

Furthermore, 27 additional towers will be implemented in the constituency under the Jendela programme and 16 by the state government under its digitalisation and telecommunication initiative, he added.

Towers under the Jendela programme will be constructed at Borneo Happy Farm, Kampung Tanjong Durian, Kpg Puak, Kpg Keranji, Kpg Biya Parang, Kpg Biya Kiding, Kpg Sapit, Kpg Annah Semuti 2, Kpg Benuk, Kpg Sta’ang, Kpg Semban, Kpg Annah Rais (Hot Spring), Kpg Rejoi, Kpg Annah Semuti, Kpg Danu, Kpg Giam Baru, Kpg Abang, Kpg Kambug, Kpg Maras, Kpg Muk Ayun, Kpg Patung, Kpg Gayu, Kpg Bunga, Kpg Tarat Melawi, Kpg Braang Grumbing (Kpg Kawa Belimbing/Kpg Belimbing Islam), Jalan Bukit Nanas (Kpg Semeru, Kpg Bukit Nanas, Kpg Stubot) and Kpg Bisira Rayang.

Those that will be built under Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) are located at Kpg Padang Pan, Kpg Gumbang, Kpg Blimbin Krokong, Kpg Pedaun Bawah, Kpg Fairy, Puncak Borneo, Kpg Sikog/Kpg Simboh, Kpg Batu Gong, Kpg Simpok, Bengoh Resettlement Scheme, Kpg Begu, Kpg Plaman Payang, Kpg Maang, Kpg Panchor, Kpg Rayang, Kpg Tanah Puteh and Kpg Plaman Nyabet/Kpg Sira.

Willie also said most of the facilities at the existing towers in Puncak Borneo had been upgraded to 4G.