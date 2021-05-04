EMCO for several localities in Bintulu, Tatau, says SDMC

KUCHING (May 4): Several locations, including longhouses in Bintulu and Tatau areas, have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

The affected locations are Rh. Tiut anak Usit, Sungai Setulan, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau, which is undergoing EMCO from April 28 to May 11; Rh. Mujah anak Atin, Batu 12, Jalan Bintulu-Miri (April 28 to May 11); Rh. Sam anak Sumbang, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau (April 29 to May 12); Rh. Ajah anak Umkar, Sg Serupai Baru, Tatau (April 29 to May 12); Forescom Plywood Sdn Bhd Employee Quarters, Bintulu (April 29 to May 12); Rh. Saran anak Belang, Nanga Tau, Tatau (May 1 to 14); Rh. Nelson anak Gima, Kuala Setiam, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau, Bintulu ( May 2 to 15); and Rh. Jungan anak Mitoh, Sg Mas KM25, Jalan Bintulu Tatau, Bintulu (May 2 to 15).

In Betong, EMCO has been enforced at Rh. Jembu anak Ensor, Rantau Sukat Roban, from May 3 to 17; and Kpg Bungey, Debak, Betong (May 5 to 18).

In Saratok, Kampung Tanjung, Hulu Saratok is placed under EMCO from May 5 to 18.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that the EMCO at two locations have been extended.

“These are at Rh. Dinggai, Sg Amut Atas Lubok Pisang, Pakan from May 6 to 19, and at Rh. Java, Sungai Kerubong Selalang, Sarikei from May 6 to 12,” it said.

SDMC also declared the end of the EMCO period for Rh. Naning, Sg Baji, Sarikei after results of the result screening did not find any new positive cases.

“In addition there is also no evidence to indicate that any active infection in the area,” it added.