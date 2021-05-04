Goh to seek re-election as FCAS president

KOTA KINABALU: Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) president Tan Sri T.C Goh officially announced on Tuesday that he is seeking re-election in the Association’s coming delegates conference cum election, which nomination will start on 10 May.

The said event is scheduled to be held on 30 May (Sunday), at the Hakka Hall, in Tanjun Lipat here, both via online and in person.

Goh, who is also president of the Federation of Sabah and Labuan Hokkien Associations (FSLHA), announced this while speaking at FCAS’s 12th executive committee meeting here, on Monday. Also in attendance were FCAS deputy president Datuk KM Yong, its vice presidents Datuk Susan Wong, Datuk Chua Soon Ping, Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt, Lim Vun Chan, Shirley Wong, and its Treasurer-general David Chan.

Goh’s decision to seek re-election was obviously motivated by the overwhelming support from its current executive committee and its affiliate members, as reflected during the said meeting.

He especially thanked members of its executive committee for their full support and cooperation during his tenure, which made it possible for him to deliver most of his tasks and targeted goals.

He also commended them for their selfless and tireless service and contributions to the Federation all these years, especially for having successfully elevated FCAS to the national platform via Huazong. He hoped FCAS could continue to uplift its status and expand its influence, for many years to come.

Goh who was once the deputy president cum acting president of FCAS prior to being elected as its president, eight years ago, also called on its affiliate members to actively come forward to participate in its coming annual general meeting (AGM) cum election, so as to continue to serve Chinese community in the state.

Goh who is currently also President of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) said, FCAS is a ‘big family’ for the Chinese community which consists of its own setup and organizations such as, the women wing, youth wing, which are led by old and young talents of from various sectors.

Meanwhile, he noted that the Federation has established the election sub-committee headed by its Secretary-general Datuk Yong Soo Pin to oversee the conduct of its coming election. Its committee members include its vice presidents Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt and Shirley Wong, treasurer-general, David Chan, deputy secretary-general Ng Shi Chung, deputy treasurer-general Chen Ee Sheng, and its vice youth and sports bureau chief.

Aspiring candidates could obtain their nomination papers and authorization forms with immediate effect, from the Secretariat of FCAS located at 7th floor, Karamunsing Complex. Nomination is fixed on 10 May, during office hours, and the closing day is on 21 May, at 4pm.

During the meeting held on Monday, it was also resolved that in view of the current conditional movement control order (CMCO), aspiring candidates from other districts could file in their nomination papers via registered mail, with conditions that they must strictly comply with the election rules set by the Election Committee, failing which, the nomination shall be null and void.

According to the election rules, election candidates are required to file in their objection or wish to withdraw from the election, in writing, to the Secretariat by 25 May (Tuesday), before 12 noon. The full list of qualified candidates will be displayed at FCAS office on 25 May (Tuesday), at 4pm, for public knowledge.

The coming FCAS delegates conference will elect its 13th executive committee (2021 – 2024) which positions include, president (one position), deputy president (one position), 1st vice president, one position, (in charge of Economy and Trade Bureau), 2nd vice president, one position, (in charge of Culture and Arts Bureau), 3rd vice president, one position (in charge of Education and Human Resource Bureau), 4th vice president, one position (in charge of Social Welfare Bureau), 5th vice president, one position (in charge of Religious Affairs Bureau), 6th vice president, one position (in charge of Youths and Sports Bureau), 7th vice president, one position (in charge of Women and Senior Citizens Bureau), 16 Central Committee members, and seven Supervisory Committee members.

According to FCAS constitution, the candidates for its president or deputy president must be the existing chairman of its various organizations, while those eyeing for the 6th vice president post must be the current chairman or deputy chairman of its youth organizations, not exceeding 45 years old, and the aspiring candidates for its 7th vice president post must be the existing chairman or deputy for its women organizations. As for its Central Committee positions, the aspiring candidates must be an Executive Committee member of its affiliate members besides a delegate for FCAS 2021 delegates conference.

Members of the Election Committee must be/or have held the posts of permanent honorary president, or honorary president, honorary advisor, or advisor of its affiliate members.

Meanwhile, Election Committee chairman, Datuk Yong Soo Pin urged all aspiring candidates to thoroughly peruse and comply with its election rules, so as to ensure a smooth election.

For further inquiries on the delegates conference cum election, FCAS members may contact the officer in charge of its Secretariat (Grate Chong) at 016-8062177 or 088-253433.