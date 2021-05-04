Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations allowed on first to seventh day, immediate family only, rules SDMC

KUCHING (May 4): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today has issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“For Hari Raya, the celebrations are allowed on the first day to the seventh day only with attendance restricted to immediate family members only,” it said.

Details of the SOP will be made available on the official website of the Sarawak Islamic Council.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is expected to be celebrated on May 13 and 14 this year.

It will be the second Raya held in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.