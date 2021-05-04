Ismail Sabri: MCO in six Selangor districts including Petaling, Klang from Thursday to May 17

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): A movement control order (MCO) will be imposed in six districts within Selangor following several days of high Covid-19 infections in the state, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismai Sabri Yaakob.

He said the districts affected were Ulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

The MCO will be from May 6 until 17 and will be the third in the state.

He said the three remaining districts of Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Ulu Selangor will stay under the conditional MCO.

“The decision was made after seeing high cases of Covid-19 in the state and to break the chain of infection.

“Selangor since April 20 has had high case numbers. As such, interdistrict and interstate travel for these six districts are strictly prohibited except for emergencies,” he said in a press conference today.

The standard operating procedures that will apply will be the same as those currently enforced for the MCO in Kelantan, he added.

The operating hours for restaurants, food trucks and kiosks will be from 6am to midnight, and no longer to dawn for Muslims’ Sahur meals prior to the start of their ritual fasting.

Convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open from 6am till 10pm, as were fuel stations except those on highways, which may open 24 hours.

Ismail said the weekly markets as well as farmers markets and public markets will also be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm.

Ramadan bazaars in the MCO areas may continue operating with strict adherence to the SOPs but the minister said this would be up to the individual local authorities’ discretion.

“So, as you can see we allow economic activities to continue but with some changes in times and stricter SOPs. However social activities are not allowed,” he said.

He added that the applicable SOPs will be published on the NSC website. — Malay Mail