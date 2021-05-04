Ismail Sabri: Parents may still cross state lines to get children from universities in MCO zones

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): Parents and guardians may still cross district and state lines to fetch their children from public universities in the six Selangor districts that will come under the movement control order (MCO) on Thursday, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior defence minister said the government was maintaining the decision to let university students to travel interstate and return home for the Aidilfitri celebrations despite the imposition of the MCO in parts of Selangor from May 6 to 17.

“In Selangor the MCO starts from May 6, which is two days from now, and these students will be allowed to travel back from May 7, if I’m not mistaken.

“So, in the (National Security Council) meeting, we decided that the parents may still come and fetch their children even though the MCO is already in place,” said Ismail during his security briefing today.

The Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) has prohibited the use of land public transport for students intending to travel interstate for the Aidilfitri holidays.

Ismail Sabri said the MoHE will issue updated standard operating procedures for the affected Selangor districts soon.

On April 29, the MoHE said students of institutions of higher learning will be allowed to travel interstate from their campus to their homes for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays and return to campus on designated dates.

The ministry said the National Security Council agreed in a special meeting held on April 28 to allow this nationwide except in Sarawak.

The dates fixed for movement to return to their respective homes are on May 7 to May 12, 2021, while the movement of students returning to campus are on May 15 to May 20, 2021 the ministry said.

Due to a high number of cases in Selangor for the past two weeks the government has decided to place six districts under MCO from May 6 till 17. The districts in question are Ulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

No interstate travel and interdistrict travel will be allowed in these districts during this period. — Malay Mail