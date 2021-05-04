Khairy: No police letter needed to cross districts for those with Covid-19 vaccination appointments

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): Applicants scheduled for vaccination will not require a permission letter from the authorities to cross districts, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin clarified this evening.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had announced earlier today that six districts in Selangor will be among areas placed under the movement control order, but with little clarity about whether or not those from these areas could travel beyond for work or to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Ismail also told the press conference that those from districts under the MCO travelling to get vaccinated must get permission from the police.

“I just explained about interdistrict movement for the purpose of vaccination with @IsmailSabri60,” Khairy tweeted shortly after the press conference ended.

“Vaccine receivers DO NOT require police letter. Suffice to display appointment (notification) on MySJ (MySejahtera), done online or SMS,” he added.

The country is coping with a sharp surge in daily Covid-19 infections in the last two months, with Selangor, the most populated state, accounting for the bulk of it.

The districts affected were Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

The MCO will be from May 6 until 17 and will be the third in the state. — Malay Mail