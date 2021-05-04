King conveys well wishes to all JBPM personnel

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed his well wishes to all Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) personnel and thanked them for their service and commitment in conjunction with International Firefighters’ Day today.

His Majesty also expressed his gratitude and congratulated all JBPM members for carrying out their duties with bravery and full of dedication in providing their best services to the community.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah looks up to and appreciates the sacrifices of all JBPM members who have been serving the people regardless of the time of day and circumstances that they face,“ according to a statement issued by Istana Negara via Facebook today.

The King also thanked the JBPM members who have been at the front lines with other personnel to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. – Bernama