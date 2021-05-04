Residents of four villages in Tebedu district advised to go for Covid-19 test if experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

KUCHING (May 4): The Serian Health Divisional Office is calling on the residents of four villages in Tebedu district to immediately go for Covid-19 screening at Tebakang and Tebedu Health Clinics if they have symptoms of fever, cough, loss of sense of smell, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

A notice published by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) said the villages involved are Kampung Mongkos, Kampung Tebedu Mawang, Kampung Sejijak Plaman, and Kampung Bung Pedus.

The notice was issued after 17 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Tebedu district mainly in these villages in the past two weeks until May 3, including nine local infections.

“They are advised to undergo Covid-19 screening tests at Tebakang Health Clinic on May 4 (Tuesday), May 6 (Thursday) and May 7 (Friday) from 8.30am to 10.30am or they may also go for screening at Tebedu Health Clinic on May 4 (Tuesday), May 5 (Wednesday) and May 6 (Thursday) from 8.30am to 10.30am,” said the notice.

It added the screening is for those who experienced potential Covid-19 symptoms from April 1 until May 3 but have yet to go for swab test.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that the Serian Health Divisional Office had carried out an active case detection (ACD) at SK St Raymond in Kampung Mujat on May 3 as well as contact tracing for the Covid-19 positive cases.

The results are expected to be known and included in the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC)’s daily update soon. (Kampung Mujat is located next to Kampung Mongkos).

Meanwhile, it has been reported that 13 families in Kampung Pichin, 23 families in Kampung Mongkos and nine families in Kampung Mujat have been placed under quarantine to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem was quoted as saying there was no cause for alarm or panic but he urged the affected villagers to abide with the order from the divisional health office.

He explained that a primary school student at SK Sejijak was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning due to Covid-19.

Following the boy’s admission, the residents of Kampung Mongkos, Kampung Tebedu Mawang, Kampung Sejijak Plaman and Kampung Bung Pedus have been advised to undergo Covid-19 screening by the Serian District Health Office.

The nine families in Kampung Mujat and the 23 families in Kampung Mongkos have been placed under quarantine since May 2 while the 13 families in Kampung Pichin have only been asked to do so starting May 3.

“All residents of the above-mentioned villages should not worry but get tested. This is the way to deal with Covid-19.

“If we all go and deal with it, we can get the Covid-19 situation over and done with after two weeks. But if we don’t go but hide, we will continue to spread the disease, then it will be an unending story.,” Riot had said.