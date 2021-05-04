Sarawak records second highest new Covid-19 cases in country with 620

KUCHING (May 4): Sarawak today is back to the country’s number two spot in daily new Covid-19 cases with 620 cases, trailing behind Selangor which recorded 675 cases.

In his Facebook page daily updates, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country had reported 3,120 new cases.

“This brought the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 420,632,” he said.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 408 cases, Johor (336), Kelantan (296), Penang (167), Kedah (155), Perak (117), Negeri Sembilan (95), Sabah (89), Terengganu (53), Melaka (52), Pahang (41), Putrajaya (11), and Labuan (5).

Only Perlis did not record any new case for the day.