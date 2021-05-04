‘Unemployment, low wages among hardest challenges faced by Sarawakians amidst pandemic’

MIRI (May 4): Unemployment and low daily wages have been among the hardest challenges faced by Sarawakians since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared in March last year, says Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Central Women chief Suzanne Lee.

In this regard, she said the party had always been concerned about these two issues affecting Sarawakians and thus, it strove to explore all means to assist those whose livelihood had been badly affected by the Covid-19 situation.

Concurring with Lee, PSB Northern Region Urban Taskforce member Steve Teo acknowledged the need to address these problems accordingly; otherwise, they would only contribute to the increasing number of the urban poor.

“We have received feedback from the people, telling us that they lost their jobs during the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) meant to curb the Covid-19 spread.

“There are also people earning minimum daily wages – not even enough for them to cover their monthly expenses.”

Thus, Teo believed that job opportunities must always be regarded as a top priority by any decision-makers.

The statements by Lee and Teo were issued in connection with the delivery of essential food items by PSB Miri to some 30 needy families living in Tudan Desaras Resettlement here last Sunday.

Lee, also PSB Senadin branch secretary, presented the food donations to the recipients.

Also accompanying her was PSB Central Youth assistant secretary Sim Poh Giap.