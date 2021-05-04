Workers believed rescued from damaged oil rig near Bintulu

KUCHING: Some 101 workers are said to have been rescued from an oil rig which allegedly suffered structural damage in the sea off Bintulu yesterday.

There are currently no official statements from the authorities on the matter but postings on Facebook had identified the rig as Naga 7.

The ‘Seafarer life’ Facebook page said all the workers were safe.

It is believed that the incident happened yesterday afternoon.

The Borneo Post has contacted various agencies and are awaiting their response.

MORE TO COME

