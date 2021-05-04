All workers rescued from damaged oil rig near Bintulu

KUCHING (May 4): ConocoPhillips Sarawak Ltd has confirmed that all those on board its jack-up drilling rig Naga 7 have been evacuated.

The company said in a press statement issued today that the marine incident occurred on Monday.

“A marine incident occurred on May 3, 2021 at approximately at 2.45pm when the jack-up drilling rig Naga 7 was being positioned at Salam-3 located offshore Sarawak.

“We confirm that Naga 7 is listing and response efforts are already underway,” the company said.

The company said its Emergency Response Team has been mobilised and other authorities have been informed.

“Out utmost priority and concern are the safety of the people and we confirm that all persons on board have been evacuated off Naga 7.

“There were no known injuries or environmental damages,” added the statement.

The rig is owned by by Velesto Energy and working for ConocoPhillips.

A total of 101 workers are believed to have been rescued from the oil rig, which allegedly suffered structural damage in the sea off Bintulu.

The ‘Seafarer life’ Facebook page had said all the workers were safe.