JAKARTA (May 5): An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted Indonesia’s western province of West Sumatra on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics.

The quake rocked the area at 08.24 am Jakarta time (0124 GMT) with the epicentre located at 3km southeast Tuapejat village of Mentawai islands district and its depth was at 29km.

The agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami. – Bernama