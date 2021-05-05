50 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Fifty new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health department in Sabah today, continuing the double-digit trend in the last few days.

This pushes the total number of infected patients statewide to 58,511.

Tawau finally registered a single digit.

“After weeks of registering high double digits of daily cases, Tawau finally registered a single digit of just eight today.

“In fact with the exception of KK with 11 cases from existing clusters, other districts registered single digit with none in 17, said State government Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Masidi Manjun in his Twitter update.

