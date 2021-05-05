50 new Covid cases in Sabah, EMCO in Papar school

KOTA KINABALU: Fifty new Covid-19 cases were reported by the Health Department in Sabah on Wednesday, continuing the double-digit trend over the last few days, with no death recorded.

This brought the total number of infected patients statewide to 58,511.

Tawau registered a single-digit number of new cases.

After weeks of registering high double digit new daily cases, Tawau finally registered just eight on Wednesday, said State government Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Masidi Manjun in a statement.

With the exception of KK recording 11 new cases from existing clusters, other districts registered single-digit number of cases, and none in 17 districts, he said.

Sandakan recorded seven cases for the past 24-hours followed by Kalabakan (6), Penampang (5), Kunak (4), Lahad Datu (3), Kota Belud (3), Keningau (2) and Papar (1).

No new clusters identified on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a two-week Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) was imposed on SMU Pantai Manis, Papar starting May 7 after 16 persons tested positive from 441 screenings in the school.

The EMCO was announced in the locality to facilitate the Ministry of Health in conducting screenings.