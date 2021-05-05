Air-con repairman survives fall from third floor of shop

KUCHING (May 5): A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after falling while doing maintenance works on an air-conditioner at a shop here yesterday.

According to sources, the incident took place around 10am at a unit at a commercial centre along Jalan Tun Jugah.

It is understood that the man, 28, fell from the third floor of the shop onto a car below.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident immediately helped the victim while waiting for the arrival of paramedics.

He was given emergency treatment at the scene before being rushed to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

As of press time, the man was reported to be in stable condition and receiving treatment at the hospital’s emergency unit.