Be responsible in ensuring no abuse of travel bubble for Raya exodus, travel agencies told

KUALA PERLIS (May 5): Travel agencies should be responsible for ensuring that no individual abuses the travel bubble offered by them as a ticket to return to their hometown to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week.

Senior director of Tourism Malaysia Domestic and Events Division Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar said these travel agencies have also been reminded to stay honest in accepting travel reservations from the public so as to avoid any quarters from taking advantage of the relaxation on the travel restrictions given by the government.

“Travel agencies that are dishonest in running their businesses can face a legal action under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482) and other related regulations,” he told reporters here after attending the meet-and-greet event with the tourism industry players and media partners, last night.

He also advised the public to comply with the travel ban announced by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially during Aidilfitri celebrations.

“We have heard that certain quarters are using the travel bubble facility to return to their hometown, but the end does not justify the means. The onus is on us, to be honest about it,” he said.

In another development, Ammar said Tourism Malaysia is in the midst of identifying new tourism products in Perlis as a preparation to revive the tourism sector once the pandemic is over.

“We don’t want Perlis to be famous only for the Harumanis mango. We want to have diversified tourism products such as Kampung Seberang Ramai (also known as Kampung Pelagi) in Kuala Perlis, which has its own uniqueness both in terms of beauty and tourism activities, that can also be turned into a one-stop centre to promote other products, such as handicrafts and local delicacies,” he added. – Bernama