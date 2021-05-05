Council: Activities related to Hari Raya celebration not allowed in EMCO areas in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 5): All activities related to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration are not allowed in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO)-imposed areas in Sarawak, according to a guideline issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

In a statement, the council said the activities prohibited in the EMCO areas would include ‘ziarah raya’ (house visiting) and visiting graves.

“The ‘solat sunat Aidilfitri’ (Aidilfitri congregational prayers) are also not allowed in any mosque or surau of any EMCO-imposed area. However, these prayers can be conducted at home, but limited to immediate family members only,” said MIS.

Adding on, any approval for ‘solat fardhu’ (the compulsory five daily prayers) and ‘solat Jumaat’ (Friday mass prayer) in EMCO areas are subject to the directives from the council.

Meanwhile in areas under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the activities allowed during Hari Raya Aidilfitri would include ‘ziarah raya’ involving only the closest family members from the first day of the celebration to the seventh.

This year, the first day of Aidilfitri is expected to fall on May 13 (Syawal 1 on the Hijrah calendar).

“Home visiting is limited only to the closest family members, and the maximum number of visitors allowed is 50 per cent of the capacity of the house size, with physical distancing being fully observed,” said MIS.

Other activities allowed would include ‘Takbir Aidilfitri’ (proclamation of praise recited throughout the first day of Aidilfitri) at suraus and mosques, beginning on the eve of Syawal 1 and not exceeding 10pm; ‘solat Subuh’ (dawn prayer) on Syawal 1; and ‘solat sunat Aidilfitri’ at the suraus, mosques, ‘musolla’ (prayer room) and other premises that have been given permission by the MIS.

“Those attending ‘solat sunat Aidilfitri’ must observe the 1m physical distancing between one another, based on the capacity of that a surau or a mosque is able to accommodate.

“Every member of the congregation must have their body temperature checked and their entry to the premises scanned via MySejahtera app, or to register manually using the record book at the entrance of the surau or the mosque.

“Everyone must put own their face mask at all times while inside the surau or mosque; bring their own prayer mat; enter and exit the premises in an orderly manner (all entry points must be open for the congregation to disperse); and no physical greetings between congregation.

“They are also encouraged to perform the ‘wuduk’ (ablution) at home.

“Guidelines issued by the council, from time to time, regarding related activities at the suraus and mosques must be adhered to,” said MIS.

Specifically on grave-visiting, it did not encourage the Muslims to do this in view of the current Covid-19 situation.

“Nonetheless, if they intended to visit the graves, they must observe the SOP issued on April 8 by the council, which would include maintaining a physical distance of 1m between one another, wearing face mask at all times and no physical greetings between people.

“Each visit should not exceed 20 minutes, and the number of visitors to each grave at one time must not exceed five people, comprising close family members or next-of-kin.

“Visits done on rotation-basis are highly recommended if the number of visitors might exceed five people.”

Meanwhile, activities during Hari Raya Aidilfitri that are prohibited in Sarawak, regardless of EMCO and CMCO areas, would include holding a feast after ‘solat sunat Aidilfitri’ at suraus and mosques, and conducting ‘takbir Aidilfitri’ activity from house to house.

“However, packaged food distribution is allowed at suraus and mosques after the Aidilfitri prayers,” said MIS.

It also stressed that all SOP and directives issued by Sarawak Fatwa Board, all state and divisional disaster management committees, the National Security Council and Ministry of Health must be strictly adhered to throughout this Raya festive season.

“The council would amend or change the guidelines issued for Hari Raya Aidilfitri from time to time, based on the requirements needed.”

MIS also stressed that the guidelines would remain effective throughout the celebration, pending further new directives to be issued by the authorities later on.

All guidelines pertaining to Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 issued by the council could be accessed here.