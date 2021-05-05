Council shortens Raya open house visits to 3 days in Sarawak’s CMCO areas

KUCHING (May 5): The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) has reduced the permissible days for Aidilfitri visits between close family members in Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) areas to the first three days of the celebration.

It had today revised its standard operating procedure (SOP) for the shorter visiting period after announcing on Tuesday that visits were allowed for the first seven days of Aidilfitri

“This year, the first day of Aidilfitri is expected to fall on May 13 (Syawal 1 on the Hijrah calendar). Home visiting is limited only to the closest family members, and the maximum number of visitors allowed is 50 per cent of the capacity of the house, with physical distancing being fully observed,” MIS reiterated.

The revised SOP maintained that all activities related to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration were not allowed in areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), including visit to graves.

“The ‘solat sunat Aidilfitri’ (Aidilfitri congregational prayers) are also not allowed in any mosque or surau of any EMCO-imposed area. However, these prayers can be conducted at home, but limited to immediate family members only,” said MIS.

It added that any approval for ‘solat fardhu’, which is the five daily prayers, and ‘solat Jumaat’ or Friday prayer in EMCO areas was subject to the directive of the council.

The council’s Aidilfitri SOP can be accessed at https://mis.sarawak.gov.my/.