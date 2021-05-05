Covid-19: 3,744 nationwide, Selangor tops list

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia increased to 3,744 today from 3,120 yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 424,376, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a posting on his Twitter page, he said Selangor still reported the most cases in the last 24 hours with 1,548, followed by Kelantan with 480 and Sarawak, 419.

Kuala Lumpur reported 313 cases; Johor, 292; Penang, 195; Kedah, 124; Negeri Sembilan, 76; Terengganu, 73; Perak, 65; Sabah, 50; Pahang, 49; Melaka, 43; Putrajaya, 11; Labuan, five; and Perlis, one.

Dr Noor Hisham said 2,304 recoveries were reported, taking the cumulative total for recovered cases to 389,846, while there were 17 deaths today.

He also said 20 new clusters were reported today, comprising eight at workplaces, six in the community, two linked to religious events, and four in the education sector including three educational institutions under the Education Ministry (KPM).

“The workplace clusters are Kampung Padang Lalang in Kelantan, Jalan Sawit and Tanjung Kibong in Sarawak, Sri Manjalara in Kuala Lumpur, Persiaran Layar Perak in Johor, Taman Pertama in Perak, Kopitiam Machap Baru in Melaka, and Mutiara Bentong in Pahang.

“The community clusters are Kampung Paya Ular, Sungai Mas and Mongkos in Sarawak, Jalan Dato Onn in Johor, Tanah Putih Baru and Mahkota Height in Pahang. The three clusters involving educational institutions under KPM are Taman Medan and Persiaran Setia Prima in Selangor and Jalan Yaacob Latif in Kuala Lumpur while Jalan Kukup in Johor is the other cluster in the education sector,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the religion-linked clusters are Seruling Dua Belas in Selangor and Jalan Damai Bakti in Kuala Lumpur.

He said 14 clusters ended today, leaving 411 active clusters. – BERNAMA