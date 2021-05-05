Covid-19: 419 new cases in Sarawak, two more deaths

KUCHING (May 5): Sarawak today recorded 419 new Covid-19 cases along with two deaths, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The committee said in its Covid-19 daily update that 61 per cent of the cases were detected in Sibu, Mukah, Kanowit and Bintulu districts. With the new cases, the state’s total infections had risen to 33,086.

Sibu topped the list of new cases with 133 followed by Mukah (35), Kuching (33), Kanowit (28), Bintulu (27), Kapit (25), Selangau (18), Serian (17), Pakan (15), Miri (15), Bukit Mabong (11), Belaga (10), Lundu (10), Tebedu (9), Betong (6), Meradong (5), Song (4), Sri Aman (3), Beluru (3), Julau (3), Sebauh (3), Samarahan (2), Lubok Antu (1), Limbang (1), Bau (1) and Sarikei (1).

The fatalities were recorded in Sarikei and Miri respectively, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to date at 190, said SDMC.

