Covid-19 One Stop Centres to be set up in every division in Sarawak

SIBU (May 5): Covid-19 One Stop Centres are being planned for every division in Sarawak, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said this follows the good response from the public to the Covid-19 One Stop Centre set up at the Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) Dewan Masyarakat.

“SDMC (State Disaster Management Committee) is planning to set up such centres in every division and priority now is to establish this facility in Kapit, Sibu, and Bintulu,” Aaron told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He explained that with the establishment of a Covid-19 One Stop Centre, all resources including manpower and transport could be concentrated in one place to help overcome constraints in combating the pandemic.

Aaron said due to the increase in the number of cases in Kapit, a Covid-19 One Stop Centre would be set up there first with the location to be decided after a meeting tomorrow.

“The Covid-19 One Stop Centre will require quite a big area, as it houses registration counters as well as swab testing counters, among others.

“We will have a meeting with the Resident’s office, YBs (elected representatives), and all (government) agencies involved, and appoint one person to lead the centre,” he said.

He added the centre would take over field activities related to swab tests and active case detection (ACD).

“Those needing to go for swab tests or those identified from contact tracing, they can just go to this Covid-19 One Stop Centre and need no longer go to the hospital or clinic for such purpose unlike before.

“Doctors will make appointments for them to go there (Covid-19 One-Stop Centre),” he said.

Aaron was on his way to Kapit to assist with the setting up of a field hospital and the Covid-19 One Stop Centre there.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Local Government and Housing Minister, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Sarawak will work closely with the Ministry of Health and Army on the setting up the hybrid field hospital in Kapit.

“It will greatly help Kapit Hospital not just in terms of facilities but manpower too.

“The challenges of Covid-19 is to anticipate and set up field hospitals fast but targeted at places where the cases are, to support the local healthcare facilities. Otherwise, it will be a white elephant,” he said.