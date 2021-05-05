Dianarin is Ranau Unduk Ngadau

RANAU: Dianarin Vahidin, 23, would be representing the district in the upcoming State Level Unduk Ngadau Borderless competition at the end of the month at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) also known as Hongkod Koisaan.

Dianarin defeated seven other contenders in the Unduk Ngadau Borderless contest for the Ranau district to walk away with the Unduk Ngadau crown, trophy, sash and cash prize.

The eldest among eight siblings said she was unaware that the master of ceremony called out her number as the winner of the competition when it was first announced.

“It was unexpected. So, I was surprised and took a few moments before it registered to me that the number called was mine and that I had won,” she said.

She added that the borderless Unduk Ngadau contest was organised differently, with only a few people allowed in the event venue itself.

“There was strict compliance with the SOP. Even my own family has to watch the live telecast outside the building,” she said.

Dianarin shared that she has just recently completed her studies in agriculture at Kota Belud’s Institut Pertanian Sabah (IPS) and hopes to one day become an agriculture officer.

She added that upon returning to her village at Kampung Paus, she was offered to work as a clerk for a road construction company that is upgrading the road there.

“Our road is still the typical village road,” she said.

On her attire, Dianarin explained that she wore the ‘Lapoi Dusun Bundu Liwan’ traditional dress.

The second place went to Angela Mujini, while the third prize went to Febby Angelic Richard. Two subsidiary prizes were also given out – the Miss Favourite FB which went to Febby and Miss Traditional Dress which was won by Camelia Dina Alfred.