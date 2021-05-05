EMCO enforced in eight villages in Kanowit, Selangau, Sibu, Saratok

KUCHING (May 5): Seven villages have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) following close contact with positive Covid-19 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee had placed Kampung Melango Lama in Saratok under the EMCO from today until May 18, and the others, which are longhouses, will be locked down from tomorrow until May 12.

They are Rh. Sali in Nanga Ngungun, Rh. Seliau in Sungai Tuah and Rh. Inyang in Sungai Ranan in Kanowit district; Rh. Lenggang in Nanga Tajam, Rh. Umin in Sungai Nirai and Rh. Amrose Ramping, all in Selangau; and RH Monica Giri, Salim-Stabau in Sibu.

Yesterday, SDMC extended the EMCO at Rh Dinggai, Sg Amut Atas Lubok Pisang in Pakan to be until May 19, and at Rh Java, Sungai Kerubong Selalang in Sarikei to May 12.