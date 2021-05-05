Fewer urban Covid-19 cases, but signs of more cases in Bintulu’s longhouses — Tiong

BINTULU (May 5): The number of Covid-19 cases in urban areas here have gone down but there are signs of growing numbers of confirmed cases in the longhouses.

Expressing his concern over the worrying trend, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the data suggests there is a risk of worsening situations in longhouse areas.

“We will be holding discussions with the residents’ association on this matter to seek their cooperation and re-implementing the ban on visitors and relatives from outside the district from returning to the affected longhouses.

“These standard operating procedures (SOPs) include refraining from visiting each other during the Gawai festive season,” he said in a statement.

Tiong said although the communication network has much room for improvement, people from outside the district are urged not to return to Bintulu during this period and only use their gadgets to send greetings to each other.

“One of the reasons for the occurrence of clusters in these longhouses is by the frequent entries and exits by residents and outsiders, including those who work in the urban areas returning during their breaks,” he said.

Tiong said infected non-locals are also transmitting the coronavirus among the longhouse community unknowingly, which made it very difficult to contact trace the infected population and contain further infections.

“Everyone must remember that the holiday season is important but the value of our lives is far greater.

“I sincerely appeal to my fellow Bintulu residents to dedicate themselves to protect their homeland for the long-term. Everyone is tired of the efforts against the pandemic and everyone has been affected by it to some degree.

“But do not put your personal convenience above the safety of the community. We can only eradicate the coronavirus by strictly complying with the SOPs,” Tiong added.

Several longhouses in Bintulu and Tatau have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) after Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the areas.

The affected areas are Rumah Tiut Usit, Sungai Setulan, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau (April 28 to May 11); Rumah Mujah Atin, Mile 12, Jalan Bintulu-Miri (April 28 to May11); Rumah Sam Sumbang, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau (April 29 to May 12); Rumah Ajah Umkar, Sungai Serupai Baru, Tatau (April 29 to May 12); Forescom Plywood workers’ quarters (April 29 to May 12); Rumah Saran Belang, Nanga Tau (May 1-14); Rumah Nelson Gima, Kuala Setiam, Jalan Pesisir Kuala Tatau (May 2-15); and Rumah Jungan Mitoh, Sungai Mas, KM25 Jalan Bintulu-Tatau (May 2-15).