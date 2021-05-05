Indonesian who overstayed for 402 days jailed three months

KUCHING (May 5): An Indonesian national was sentenced to three months’ jail for overstaying in the state for 402 days following the expiry of his social visit pass in Feb 29, 2020.

Ilham, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge before Sessions Court Judge Maris Agan who convicted him under Section 15(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amended 2002).

The jail term was to take effect from yesterday.

The accused was detained by the authorities at an unnumbered house in Kampung Tabuan Melayu here at 5.40pm on April 6.

In mitigation, Ilham pleaded for leniency but DPP Ruthra Raj urged the court to pass a deterrent sentence to reflect the seriousness of the state in stamping out illegal immigration.

The accused will be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after he has served his jail term.