KDC clears air on claims that trading allowed outside market

KAPIT (May 5): Kapit District Council (KDC) walikota Lating Minggang has expressed concern over the allegation that the council is practising double standards at its market which has been closed following the directive by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to close the market during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMC) as a measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

He was commenting on a post on social media that claimed some traders were seen selling their products outside the market, which he said had put the council in a very tight spot.

He pointed out that the issue is “quite a sensitive matter” as it involved the livelihood and socio-economy of the traders and all those affected by the movement restriction order.

Stressing that KDC did not practise double standards, he said the allegation was baseless as the situation did not arise at all.

“KDC is merely following the directive by the SDMC to close the market during the CMCO period. It does not practise double standards as mentioned by the people in the video clip.

“KDC understands the needs of the locals who have been affected by the prolonged closure of the market, for them to sell their products, and we are very open and receptive to any suggestions or new ideas by the

Kapit Disaster Management Committee (KDMC) on any new arrangements,” he said.

He added that KDC was always open to any suggestion by the KDMC, like allowing the affected small traders to sell their products on flexible hours.

“For example, if KDMC can obtain waiver from SDMC to allow KDC to operate the market on limited hours basis, KDC will follow this directive accordingly,” he said.

Lating also said KDC had been quite flexible with traders who took the initiative to sell their products in front of their house or by the roadside, provided the place is safe and does not obstruct traffic flow, and the standard operating procedure is strictly observed.

“KDC will only take the necessary action if there is any complaint by the general public, to which we will advise them to move to another spot, for the safety and convenience of the public,” he added.