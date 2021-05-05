Kian Kok School closed for two days after student infected

KOTA KINABALU: Kian Kok Middle School is closed for two days (May 5 and 6) as one of its students has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a notice issued by the school on Tuesday night, principal Goh Teck Seng said the parent of a Junior 3 student had informed the school that the latter has been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

He said the last day the student attended school was April 30.

“Therefore, the school will be closed for two days on May 5 and 6 and switch to online class following timetable B which is from 7 am to 2.30 pm.

“All staff and students are not allowed to come to school.”

Goh said the school would wait for further instruction from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School (STTSS) has switched to online classes before the Hari Raya holidays in order to carry out a more comprehensive disinfection work and keep the community safe.

In a circular on Wednesday, principal Chung Chin Hing said all teachers and students were to proceed with online classes and follow the revised online timetable for May 6, 7, 8 and 10.

STTSS in an earlier circular on May 4 stated that the school would be closed for two days on May 5 and 6 following confirmation that a Junior 3 student at the school had tested positive for Covid-19.