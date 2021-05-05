MACC will only investigate party-hoppers if money is involved

KUALA LUMPUR (May 4): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will only investigate politicians who switched parties if money was involved said MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

Azam said politicians were free to jump parties as there were no laws that prohibit them to do so as anti-hopping laws did not exist.

“This is also not an offence. The MACC will only investigate on any evidence of money offerings such as when trying to gain support,” he told reporters at the strategic cooperation programme between MACC and the National Department for Culture and Arts here today.

On April 30, former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador urged the commission to investigate politicians who switched parties which he claimed involved elements of corruption.

On Abdul Hamid’s call to conduct an investigation into the interference with the police force by a minister, Azam said it was beyond MACC’s jurisdiction to conduct such investigations.

“This involves the internal issues of the security forces involved, so let the police solve it themselves,” he said. – Bernama