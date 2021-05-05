Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple extension 50 pct completed

MIRI (May 5): Construction work on Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple’s extension is now 50 per cent completed.

During a project site visit today, Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said he was satisfied with the progress.

“The construction works for this project commenced in March this year and the project is now 50 per cent completion,” said the Senadin assemblyman, who added the project is expected to be ready by next year.

The Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board is managing the extension project, which aims to beautify the temple area.

Lee praised the board for taking the initiative for tourism purposes, pointing out the state government recently allocated an RM1 million government grant to support the initiative.

The extension project will include the construction of a new two-storey block, which will house the administration office, a heritage museum, and also a seven-metre tall statue of the temple’s deity Tua Pek Kong.

Lee pointed out that the deity statue is poised to be another tourism feature for the resort city.

He said setting up the heritage museum is also a good move as the Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple is believed to be the oldest temple here at 107 years old.

The temple was among the sites in Miri least affected by bombing during World War II.