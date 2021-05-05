Phase two of BPR payments to 8.4 mln recipients to begin Friday

KUALA LUMPUR (May 5): The second phase of Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) payments involving an allocation of RM2.75 billion will be made in stages starting this Friday.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the payment would benefit 8.4 million recipients comprising 3.6 million households, one million senior citizens and 3.8 million single individuals.

He said the payment will be credited into the recipients’ bank accounts between May 7 -12, and for those who do not have a bank account (including in Sabah and Sarawak), the cash payment will be made through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) from May 17.

The status of BPR approval can be checked at https://bpr.hasil.gov.my, also from this Friday.

Tengku Zafrul said the phase one payment to the same recipients had been made from Feb 24 and April 1 involving an allocation of RM1.93 billion.

“The increase in the allocation follows the increase in the amount of the aid given to the recipients. In the first phase, those in the household and single categories received RM300 and RM150 respectively, but now, the recipients will be paid between RM150 and RM600 based on their eligibility,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Tengku Zafrul said those whose applications were rejected can submit an appeal with relevant document to the Inland Revenue Board from May 15 to June 30.

As of May 2021, direct assistance given by the government to the B40 group through Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2.0 and BPR phase one and two, amounting to RM6.59 billion.

The minister said the government remains committed to ensuring that the allocated aid reaches the deserving groups so as to ensure their wellbeing.