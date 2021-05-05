Queen treats frontliners to ‘bubur lambuk’

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5: Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today brought cheer to frontline workers in the capital city when she rolled up her royal sleeves to prepare bubur lambuk or rice porridge for them.

The spicy porridge cooked using recipes from Johor and Pahang had the added royal touch as Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was on hand to assist the queen as she went about cooking the porridge at the Istana Negara main surau compound, today.

Also present to render assistance in preparing the dish which took almost three hours to complete, was Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah Al-Sultan Abdullah along with 180 Istana Negara Welfare and Sports Club (KEKSIN) members.

“I hope the bubur lambuk is tasty and the frontline workers will enjoy my cooking as I have cooked them to perfection, with the right amount of ingredients and more importantly, it was cooked to my taste,” Tunku Azizah told reporters.

Tunku Azizah also expressed her wish to distribute packed porridge to the public at the palace gates but this has not been possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, KEKSIN chairman Mohd Irfan Idrus said the cooking programme which began at 11.30 am was an annual event organised by the Club in conjunction with Ramadan.

He said four pots were prepared today, two of which were cooked according to Johor recipe and the other two were Pahang version.

Mohd Irfan, who is also the palace’s chief administrative officer said 1,600 packs of bubur lambuk would be distributed to frontliners in Kuala Lumpur, in appreciation of their services in the fight against COVID-19. — BERNAMA