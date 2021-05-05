Reconsider decision not to accept AstraZeneca vaccine, SDMC told

KUCHING (May 5): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) should consider accepting AstraZeneca vaccine instead of rejecting it for the ongoing Covid-19 immunisation programme, says Selangau MP Baru Bian.

Baru, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member, pointed out that although many Sarawakians had indicated that they did not want the AstraZaneca vaccine, there are many who will take it upon weighing the risks and benefits.

He cited the hugely successful opt-in programme for the AstraZeneca vaccine in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as an example, with all 260,000 slots taken up within three hours of the opening of registration.

He also mentioned that National Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced that Malaysia would be receiving monthly shipments of this vaccine over the next few months and this option would be made available to all Malaysians.

“I would urge the SDMC to reconsider the initial rejection of this vaccine, so that Sarawakians are given the same options as other Malaysians. I believe we are capable of making informed decisions, and many would like to receive their vaccinations sooner rather than later.

“The safeguards must be in place to ensure that those who sign up for it truly understand the risks and are making informed choices. But do not deprive our people of their right to choose,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On April 28, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had said Sarawakians will not be inoculated with the controversial AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Sim, who is an advisor to SDMC, reportedly said: “No AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines in Sarawak. Those who would like to have AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines will have to walk into any of the vaccination centres in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. Not in Sarawak”.

Dr Sim mentioned these when commenting on news reports quoting Khairy as saying he had made an offer to the Sarawak state government to consider the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, owing to concerns over its upcoming state polls.

Sarawak must hold its state elections this year, since the term of all its assemblymen in the State Legislative Assembly expires on June 6.

On May 3, Khairy again expressed his hope that the Sarawak government will reconsider its decision not to use AstraZeneca since it is well received.

The AstraZeneca has generated a lot of controversy with cases of blood clots and deaths linked to the vaccine reported in some countries.

AstraZeneca vaccine will not be included under the ongoing NIP but it would instead be given through dedicated vaccination centres (PPV), on a first-come, first-served basis, to those who want to take the vaccine voluntarily starting in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

On another matter, Baru said Sarawak has been recording one of the highest numbers of daily reported cases in the country, with new clusters emerging ever so often.

He pointed out there are no Covid-19 green zones left in the state and Selangau is now a red zone, with six longhouses under quarantine.

He cited the latest warning that the new Philippine variant (P3) with greater transmissibility detected in Sarawak is particularly worrying as it is said to be associated with ‘immune-escape from both vaccine-induced and natural infection protection’.

He added that Sarawak epidemiologist Dr Andrew Kiyu Dawie Usop has said the P3 variant could be a pandemic as it can spread faster than the original version and new mutations could occur over time.

“Many are wondering what the government’s response is to this new threat. I understand the Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah had requested the federal government for the single dose CanSino vaccine for the rural population.

“That is practical so that the people do not have to make two trips to the vaccination centres for two doses. The vaccines were supposed to arrive in batches starting last month. I wish to ask whether this CanSino vaccine has arrived.

“I was informed that vaccinations for Selangau folks are scheduled to start on 8 May 2021 and I hope that the vaccine rollout there will be smooth and that those who had registered will show up for their appointments,” he said.

Baru, who is also Ba Kelalan assemblyman, said the low registration of 55 per cent of the eligible population for the vaccination is also a concern as it seems the people are fearful of the vaccine.

As such, he called on SDMC to consider mobilising the district offices to conduct vaccination registration drives with community leaders by assuring the people of the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

“At the same time, I encourage our people to be disciplined in observing the standard operating procedures. I know it is not easy in some cases, especially when many of our people practise communal living.

“However, lives are at stake. For the sake of our families, neighbours and fellow Sarawakians, we must do better and make the necessary changes to our daily habits and lifestyles if we want to see the red zones turn green again,” he said.