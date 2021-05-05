Rep worried about accident-prone Jalan Simpang Gedong

KUCHING (May 5): The frequent accidents occurring at Jalan Simpang Gedong is a cause for concern and must be dealt with immediately, said Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

According to him, the stretch is affected by construction of the Pan Borneo Highway, with traffic diversions and road defects such as potholes.

“At times one road lane is shared by vehicles coming from opposing sides, and this can be confusing especially for road users new to this road. This can lead to accidents.

“Just few months ago, a van driver was killed after a collision with a lorry,” he said.

He called for contractors involved in the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway to take the initiative to ensure the damaged parts of the road are repaired to ensure smooth traffic flow.

John also called on contractors to install clear and visible signs to inform road users of a road diversion, so that they will not be confused on which way to take especially when driving at night and during poor visibility.

“I also hope the contractors will pay attention to the Kampung Munggu Limo/Simpang Jalan Selabi-Mantung Merau and Ranchan road stretch, which is now damaged.

“Please fix the potholes on this road stretch. The street lights there also need to be fixed, while the drainage needs clearing up and the overgrown grass needs to be cut,” he said.