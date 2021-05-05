Society raising funds for the deaf

KUCHING (May 5): The Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) is seeking the public’s help in raising funds for the society through the SSD Sponsor Booklet.

In a statement yesterday, the society said the sponsor booklet programme is conducted from April to June this year, and the funds raised will go to its Encourage Deaf Development Fund.

“SSD has been impacted by Covid-19 as have so many welfare organisations and members of the public. We are making an appeal using a sponsorship booklet for fund raising, so we can continue to run our projects to assist our deaf members.

“The Encourage Deaf Development Fund will be used for the deaf to develop their skills as artists, graphic designers, accountants, support independence of small businesswomen and worthwhile endeavours,” the society added.

Those participating in the programme will receive the booklet and free t-shirt designed by organising chairman Ernest Ting, art by deaf artist Yeo Suh Chan, and certificates and ‘thank you’ box by Azizan Nor.

“For organisations with a generous donation of RM1,000 or above, we can put their company logo or slogan on the back of the T-shirt. The location of the logo will be discussed with the designer. The closing date for this is May 5, before we confirm the printing of the T-shirts.

“We sincerely appeal to the general public, corporate bodies and organisations to support the SSD Sponsor Booklet 2021 by cash donation or by simply obtaining the booklet from SSD Centre. The booklets can be picked up from our office from Monday to Friday 9am to 12pm,” it said.

For further information, those interested may liaise with Ting at 016-8716216 (WhatsApp only), SSD chairman Wenderine Koo at 016-8880699 and SSD fax: 082-428334 or email: [email protected] . Alternatively, visit SSD’s Facebook page for more details.

Members of the public can bank in their generous donation to Sarawak Society for the Deaf at Ambank account no. 8881020334610 and to inform the contacts listed above.