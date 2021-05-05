SRDC closes its Public Works Section after staff tests positive for Covid-19

SIBU (May 5): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has closed its Public Works Section at Level 17, Wisma Sanyan here today after one of its staff was confirmed positive for Covid-19 after being exposed to a Covid-19 positive case.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the council’s Public Works Section will be temporarily closed until May 7.

“SRDC will commence sanitisation work today,” he said in a media statement.

As such, he reminded all council staff to undergo their PCR test by today, if they have been in contact with the staff who was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

He also reminded members of the public who are dealing business transaction with the council to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We seek your understanding and appreciate your cooperation for the sake of safety and wellbeing of the general public and council.”